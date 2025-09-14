How to QUIT JUNK FOOD - Dopamine Revolution Podcast

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Junk science food stuff is engineered in laboratories and factories to make you addicted, cause rapid weight gain, constipation, inflammation, disease and disorder, and then Big Pharma comes in and prescribes you MORE toxic junk science "medicine" to address the symptoms of deeply-rooted junk food disease. You can end it now and for good with these simple strategies. Tap this link now and also check out the free streaming week of my Holistic Weight and Stress Management Course on Bright University
https://brighteonuniversity.com/products/holistic-weight-stress-management