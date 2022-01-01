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BOMBSHELL Rogan Interview with mRNA Inventor Dr. Robert Malone
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121 views • January 01, 2022
This is a must watch interview with the inventor of the mRNA technology, Robert Malone, undoubtedly the foremost Virologist in the world. Not only does he lay out all of the scientific reasons why you should be very careful about taking any of the genetic mutagens that are being pushed onto humanity as vaccines, and why you must NEVER allow your kids to be given the genetic mutation, he delves into the true nature of this COVID-19 PSYOP from it's very bginnings to where where this plandemic has taken us as a society; the role of Anthgony Fauci role and the NIH in development of the SARS-CoV-2 virus and its being released from the lab in Wuhan; the uncontitutional National Emergency and mandates that have been declared; the CDC's unconscionable efforts to quash cheap, safe, and effective treatments for COVID-19 so that Emergency Use Authorization could be given to the production of these ineffective and dangerous genetic mutagens; the adverse effects these policies have had on our nation medically, socially, and politically; the nature of the censorship that exists now; and how mass psychological warfare techniques are currently being used against humanity.
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