RFK Jr: "With the growth of AI, the capacity of government to control us will be complete."



"Bill Gates... is putting up 61,000 low-altitude satellites to do Earth surveillance. He says that his company alone will be able to watch every square inch of the Earth, 24 hours a day."



"What we're creating is this kind of turnkey totalitarianism, where the next totalitarian regime that steps up and really wants to clamp things down—they're going to have all of these mechanisms in place like no regime has had in human history."



