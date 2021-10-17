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Decoding Lulu.com: Ascending Man as Beast from the Abyss (1/7/15)
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20 views • October 17, 2021
Lulu, means: A remarkable person, object, or idea. Let the brand imagery inform you about just what it is that's considered to be remarkable. The man emerging from a manhole, the 66 Abyss, as the 666 Beast. The OTO - Ordo Templi Orientis. Code 666, 66 and 33. Squaring the Circle.
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