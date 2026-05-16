PASSIVE Income WHILE YOU SLEEP by Helping Others Poop More, Eat Hydration, & Boost Serotonin

ORIGINAL TITLE: Poop-Promoting and Hydrating "Happy Meal"

Video going over a high-fiber & hydrating meal that also paradoxically boosts the "happy" neurotransmitter, serotonin, even though not high in amino acids as found in animal protein.

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