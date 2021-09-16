Sheriff Explains How to STOP Federal Vaccine Mandates in America!

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Sheriff Richard Mack joins Stew Peters and is rallying the troops, asking Constitutional Sheriffs from across the country to uphold their oath. Join or donate to Constitutional Sheriffs and Peace Officers of America and contact your local Sheriff: https://cspoa.org/ Stew Peters: stewpeters.tv https://www.redvoicemedia.com/category/pc-radio/