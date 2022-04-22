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HHS Secretary Says The Vaccine Kills Black and Brown People Twice as Much as Whites
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1599 views • April 22, 2022
Biden's Health and Human Services Secretary admits on video that the Vaccine is extremely dangerous to Minorities. Yet, the government wants everyone to go out and get another jab.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Video Sources:
1. Alex Jones of Info Wars VIDEO: HHS Secretary Admits Vaccines Kill Minorities Twice The Rate of White People
https://archives.infowars.com/watch/?video=62608fa2a5d85a1ce88bce92
2. Tucker Carlson -What's going on with all these food processing plant disasters?
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6304684072001?playlist_id=5198073478001#sp=show-clips
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Video Sources:
1. Alex Jones of Info Wars VIDEO: HHS Secretary Admits Vaccines Kill Minorities Twice The Rate of White People
https://archives.infowars.com/watch/?video=62608fa2a5d85a1ce88bce92
2. Tucker Carlson -What's going on with all these food processing plant disasters?
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6304684072001?playlist_id=5198073478001#sp=show-clips
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