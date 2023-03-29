Mirror. Source
Episode 27 "BBC Taiwan Targets GPT Tesla Bots" https://www.bitchute.com/video/uXDkeLIqknV5/
Quote: "Episode 27 with David Hawkins - Monday March 27th, 2023 David's latest tweet...."I may have become a target for a pedophile contract hit by Trudeau's ChildBase bots summoned over Tesla's GPT system US20200257317A1. So #MuskHawkinsGPTTruth offers RCMP Veterans my AR-data and generative-program-tracking system—WO1991006051A1—for CSI in the event of my death." **KINDLY SUPPORT DAVID AT: - Paypal / E-transfer autodeposit: [email protected] - Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/reverseCSI - SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/reversecsi Profile: Ties BBC-in-the-Middle attacks by Trudeau's Family Maintenance Enforcement Program to pedophile contract hits with AI ChildBase bots & Serco's AR COVID patents Relevant Pictures & Links: https://pictures.abebooks.com/inventory/53537585.jpg US20200257317A1 - Autonomous and user controlled vehicle summon to a target - Google Patents https://patents.google.com/patent/US20200257317A1/en?oq=US20200257317A1 US6226615B1 - Spoken text display method and apparatus, for use in generating television signals - Google Patents https://patents.google.com/patent/US6226615B1/en Cars now run on data. We hacked one to find out what it knows about you. https://silviewhome.files.wordpress.com/2022/06/cars-cover.jpg?w=1120&h=630&crop=1 Tweet: Tesla's Taiwan targets for BBC-in-the-Middle attacks by Trudeau's ChildBase bots! #MuskHawkinsGPTTruth offers RCMP Veterans our AR-data and generative-program-tracking system—WO1991006051A1—to detect GPT bot swarms on US20200257317A1 and punish Trudeau's ChildBase impersonators. https://www.artnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/01/1200px-Prospero_and_Ariel-1.jpg?w=1200 https://c8.alamy.com/comp/C72TAP/eric-gill-relief-sculpture-on-the-outside-of-bbc-broadcasting-house-C72TAP.jpg David Hawkins' info: Website: https://reversecsiscripts.com (Go to Playlist & Podcasts) Podcast: https://hawkscafe.podbean.com/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/CsiHawkins Christopher James' website www.awarriorcalls.com www.bit.ly/awclivefeed: Link for live streams Mon/Thurs 8pm EST www.bit.ly/awcevidence: VERIFIED GLOBAL EVIDENCE COVID19 SARS-CoV-2 is and has ALWAYS BEEN a LIE https://bit.ly/awccolloidalsilver: Christopher's vault of colloidal silver resources Bitcoin account: bc1q9a8laqth42cpgv8vnf38tt9dakc3jvu0kxseen www.awarriorcalls.com the world must go for truth and the solution! Christopher James' alternate platforms... where the TRUTH will be found and the Solution moving forward. Live Stream Link: aWarriorCalls.com/LiveStream Telegram: https://t.me/aWarriorCalls TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@iman1743 Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-443257 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/K6tBDPiVYwHO/ Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/awarriorcalls YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4xG9TWLBIuWZuGXwVaS20w ""
-
5G is a weapon system - Don't be fooled by the fake narrative https://tinyurl.com/tf38xs3d ~ The agenda - They are destroying human kind https://tinyurl.com/2p82r3j9 ~ 60GHz in schools - Lena Pu and Mark Steele https://tinyurl.com/2c67ep66 ~ 5G target acquiring weapon system - This is not for control but an extermination technology https://tinyurl.com/4hetn32u ~ UK Government hacked https://tinyurl.com/337zjb4s ~ Report #133: David Noakes on GcMAF cancer treatments, FDA/MHRA/Pharma corruption, & wrongful charges https://tinyurl.com/ev8kms8n ~ BitChute { noakes falconscafe https://tinyurl.com/2h7z47ve } ~ The disciples of Ra: The deception of "medicine", viruses & vaccines https://tinyurl.com/2p8uc7as ~ Viruses don't exist https://is.gd/E4li0z ~ If you don't know what causes what they call a virus you will never know unless you read the science https://tinyurl.com/yj8j9pd2 ~ Assembling the kill grid ~ Excerpt: Mark Steele https://tinyurl.com/4cethr4b ~ Prof. Francis Boyle "The British must not take these frankenshots"! Interview https://tinyurl.com/3cbrwts2 ~ The MAC phenomenon in people "vaccinated" from COVID-19 https://tinyurl.com/2p8xhjz3 ~ Video summary of La Quinta Columna that shows evidence of genocide based on injectable analysis https://tinyurl.com/43bdk4na
Illegal organ trafficking of homeless people in Texas? Same thing happened during Hurricane Katrina https://tinyurl.com/ym7uyt3e ~ Homeless vet killing society https://tinyurl.com/y2ycpn6m ~ NATO satanism, testimony, Kay Griggs: Colonel's wife tell-all, oppression, deception, secret society https://tinyurl.com/2p8ybsjv ~ Horus matrix at Normandy Omaha Beach Overlord D-Day 666 Cemetery satanic ritual sacrifice https://tinyurl.com/yckjeu8r ~ The cover up continues - Share this with all vaccinated, who have been lied to by their doctors https://tinyurl.com/3w65f9ny
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.