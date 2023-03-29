Mirror. Source

Episode 27 "BBC Taiwan Targets GPT Tesla Bots" https://www.bitchute.com/video/uXDkeLIqknV5/





Quote: "Episode 27 with David Hawkins - Monday March 27th, 2023 David's latest tweet...."I may have become a target for a pedophile contract hit by Trudeau's ChildBase bots summoned over Tesla's GPT system US20200257317A1. So #MuskHawkinsGPTTruth offers RCMP Veterans my AR-data and generative-program-tracking system—WO1991006051A1—for CSI in the event of my death." **KINDLY SUPPORT DAVID AT: - Paypal / E-transfer autodeposit: [email protected] - Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/reverseCSI - SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/reversecsi Profile: Ties BBC-in-the-Middle attacks by Trudeau's Family Maintenance Enforcement Program to pedophile contract hits with AI ChildBase bots & Serco's AR COVID patents Relevant Pictures & Links: https://pictures.abebooks.com/inventory/53537585.jpg US20200257317A1 - Autonomous and user controlled vehicle summon to a target - Google Patents https://patents.google.com/patent/US20200257317A1/en?oq=US20200257317A1 US6226615B1 - Spoken text display method and apparatus, for use in generating television signals - Google Patents https://patents.google.com/patent/US6226615B1/en Cars now run on data. We hacked one to find out what it knows about you. https://silviewhome.files.wordpress.com/2022/06/cars-cover.jpg?w=1120&h=630&crop=1 Tweet: Tesla's Taiwan targets for BBC-in-the-Middle attacks by Trudeau's ChildBase bots! #MuskHawkinsGPTTruth offers RCMP Veterans our AR-data and generative-program-tracking system—WO1991006051A1—to detect GPT bot swarms on US20200257317A1 and punish Trudeau's ChildBase impersonators. https://www.artnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/01/1200px-Prospero_and_Ariel-1.jpg?w=1200 https://c8.alamy.com/comp/C72TAP/eric-gill-relief-sculpture-on-the-outside-of-bbc-broadcasting-house-C72TAP.jpg David Hawkins' info: Website: https://reversecsiscripts.com (Go to Playlist & Podcasts) Podcast: https://hawkscafe.podbean.com/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/CsiHawkins Christopher James' website www.awarriorcalls.com www.bit.ly/awclivefeed: Link for live streams Mon/Thurs 8pm EST www.bit.ly/awcevidence: VERIFIED GLOBAL EVIDENCE COVID19 SARS-CoV-2 is and has ALWAYS BEEN a LIE https://bit.ly/awccolloidalsilver: Christopher's vault of colloidal silver resources Bitcoin account: bc1q9a8laqth42cpgv8vnf38tt9dakc3jvu0kxseen www.awarriorcalls.com the world must go for truth and the solution! Christopher James' alternate platforms... where the TRUTH will be found and the Solution moving forward. Live Stream Link: aWarriorCalls.com/LiveStream Telegram: https://t.me/aWarriorCalls TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@iman1743 Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-443257 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/K6tBDPiVYwHO/ Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/awarriorcalls YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4xG9TWLBIuWZuGXwVaS20w ""

-

5G is a weapon system - Don't be fooled by the fake narrative https://tinyurl.com/tf38xs3d ~ The agenda - They are destroying human kind https://tinyurl.com/2p82r3j9 ~ 60GHz in schools - Lena Pu and Mark Steele https://tinyurl.com/2c67ep66 ~ 5G target acquiring weapon system - This is not for control but an extermination technology https://tinyurl.com/4hetn32u ~ UK Government hacked https://tinyurl.com/337zjb4s ~ Report #133: David Noakes on GcMAF cancer treatments, FDA/MHRA/Pharma corruption, & wrongful charges https://tinyurl.com/ev8kms8n ~ BitChute { noakes falconscafe https://tinyurl.com/2h7z47ve } ~ The disciples of Ra: The deception of "medicine", viruses & vaccines https://tinyurl.com/2p8uc7as ~ Viruses don't exist https://is.gd/E4li0z ~ If you don't know what causes what they call a virus you will never know unless you read the science https://tinyurl.com/yj8j9pd2 ~ Assembling the kill grid ~ Excerpt: Mark Steele https://tinyurl.com/4cethr4b ~ Prof. Francis Boyle "The British must not take these frankenshots"! Interview https://tinyurl.com/3cbrwts2 ~ The MAC phenomenon in people "vaccinated" from COVID-19 https://tinyurl.com/2p8xhjz3 ~ Video summary of La Quinta Columna that shows evidence of genocide based on injectable analysis https://tinyurl.com/43bdk4na





Illegal organ trafficking of homeless people in Texas? Same thing happened during Hurricane Katrina https://tinyurl.com/ym7uyt3e ~ Homeless vet killing society https://tinyurl.com/y2ycpn6m ~ NATO satanism, testimony, Kay Griggs: Colonel's wife tell-all, oppression, deception, secret society https://tinyurl.com/2p8ybsjv ~ Horus matrix at Normandy Omaha Beach Overlord D-Day 666 Cemetery satanic ritual sacrifice https://tinyurl.com/yckjeu8r ~ The cover up continues - Share this with all vaccinated, who have been lied to by their doctors https://tinyurl.com/3w65f9ny