Dollar_Vigilante: Defund the FBI, CIA, FDA, CDC, IRS, Federal Reserve and the Entire Government

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TheCrowhouse2 Published August 22, 2022





Defund the FBI, CIA, FDA, CDC, IRS, Federal Reserve and the Entire Government



It’s not top secret. It’s not classified. It’s not even particularly well-hidden. Just a regular old conspiracy. In this episode on the Confederacy of Modern Slavery, Jeff Berwick looks into Suicide-Gate and the Men In Black. (Suits or robes, take your pick)

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Buy My Book, "The Controlled Demolition of The American Empire" | https://dollarvigilante.com/book

Beware of scams. All our official channels are listed here | https://dollarvigilante.com/official/







It’s not top secret. It’s not classified. It’s not even particularly well-hidden. Just a regular old conspiracy. In this episode on the Confederacy of Modern Slavery, Jeff Berwick looks into Suicide-Gate and the Men In Black. (Suits or robes, take your pick)

*NEW* TCV Summit: Hardware Basics Edition | https://tcvsummit.com/ Pre register for a discount!

Get our FREE newsletter https://DollarVigilante.com/

FREE TDV Public Telegram Group | https://t.me/TheDollarVigilanteOfficial (Join the discourse)

2022 TCV Workshop: Crypto Basics Replay | https://tcvworkshop.com/ (Get started with crypto)

Become An Affiliate and earn money with TDV | https://dollarvigilante.com/affiliate

Subscribe to TDV | https://dollarvigilante.com/subscribe

Subscribe to TCV | https://cryptovigilante.io

Buy My Book, "The Controlled Demolition of The American Empire" | https://dollarvigilante.com/book

Beware of scams. All our official channels are listed here | https://dollarvigilante.com/official/