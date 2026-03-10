🤡No nation in history takes more precautions not to target civilians than the US - Hegseth aka war criminal if he attacked the girls school

No nation in history takes more precautions not to target civilians than the US — Hegseth

He said a lot of other BS too, find it somewhere else... his stupidity and lying is making me sick. Cynthia

Adding, more about the school:

Trump yesterday tried to deflect responsibility for the strike on a school in Minab, claiming Iran could possess Tomahawk missiles because the U.S. sells them to many countries. The claim makes little sense. Iran has never possessed genuine U.S. Tomahawk cruise missiles.

However, fragments from a Tomahawk cruise missile were recovered at the site of the double tap strike on a girls’ school in Minab, Iran. Images released by Iranian authorities show components with serial numbers linked to U.S. defense contractors Ball Aerospace Technologies and Globe Motors.

Analysts say the debris belongs to a U.S.-made missile produced after 2014. Similar fragments have previously been found after missile strikes in Syria and Yemen.