Governments Should Prepare for Nuclear Emergencies

The World Health Organization has issued guidance to nations on how to survive a nuclear war. The updated guidelines were posted online by the WHO hours after a senior European Union official warned that Russia and the West in a state of war. Today’s action by the World Health Organization follows the global health organization’s announcement last week that Finland will spend over 240 million euros to set up a strategic reserve against chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear threats. Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 1/27/23
