Russian Airborne assault units seize AFU strongpoints close to Kremennaya
The Prisoner
Published 17 hours ago

▫️ After shelling, AFU positions with cannon and rocket artillery, the paratroopers' assault groups moved forward to capture and hold the AFU positions.

▫️ Showing courage, bravery and military cunning, the paratroopers approached the militants' stronghold from several directions, and, throwing grenades at the observation post, burst into the enemy trenches. The 'winged infantry' moved swiftly forward along the fortification, destroying the enemy who tried to hide in dugouts or escape.

▫️ The AFU did not expect such bold and decisive actions of Russian paratroopers, as a result of which a big amount of AFU servicemen laid down the weapons and surrendered. The Ukrainian servicemen who resisted were neutralised.

Source 🔹 Russian Defence Ministry

