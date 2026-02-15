BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
🎵Baby elephant sneezes and scares himself
wolfburg
wolfburg
42 views • 2 days ago

Verse 1

In the shade of a big acacia tree
Stands a little guy, barely tall as your knee
With velvet ears and a trunk so small
He’s the tiniest titan of them all
He’s sniffing a daisy, he’s sniffing a rock
When a tickle starts coming—a bit of a shock
His little eyes widen, his knees start to shake
There’s a rumble inside him like a mini-earthquake.
Chorus

Oh, a H-H-H-ACHOO!
And a little grey body goes flying back too
He didn’t know a nose could make such a sound
Now he’s spinning in circles, ears dragging the ground
He’s looking for the monster that gave him a fright
But it was just his own sneeze in the morning light!
Verse 2

He hides behind Mama’s big, sturdy leg
(He’s a brave little soldier, or so he would beg)
He peeks through the grass with a suspicious glare
At the invisible "boom" that just hung in the air
Was it a lion? A thundercloud’s roar?
He’s never heard anything like it before
He lets out a trumpet—a tiny little toot—
To show that he’s tough and he’s ready to boot!
Chorus

Oh, a H-H-H-ACHOO!
And a little grey body goes flying back too
He didn’t know a nose could make such a sound
Now he’s spinning in circles, ears dragging the ground
He’s looking for the monster that gave him a fright
But it was just his own sneeze in the morning light!
Bridge

Mama just giggles and strokes his soft head
With a trunk full of water, he’s easily led
Back to the river to splash and to play
Until a bit of bright pollen comes drifting his way...
(Wait for it...)
(Quietly) ...ah... ah...
Outro

ACHOO!
He’s off like a rocket!
He’s running for cover!
He’ll figure it out soon...
With the help of his mother.
Just a baby and his nose,
And that’s how the story goes.

