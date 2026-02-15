🎵Baby elephant sneezes and scares himself

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Verse 1
In the shade of a big acacia tree
Stands a little guy, barely tall as your knee
With velvet ears and a trunk so small
He’s the tiniest titan of them all
He’s sniffing a daisy, he’s sniffing a rock
When a tickle starts coming—a bit of a shock
His little eyes widen, his knees start to shake
There’s a rumble inside him like a mini-earthquake.
Chorus
Oh, a H-H-H-ACHOO!
And a little grey body goes flying back too
He didn’t know a nose could make such a sound
Now he’s spinning in circles, ears dragging the ground
He’s looking for the monster that gave him a fright
But it was just his own sneeze in the morning light!
Verse 2
He hides behind Mama’s big, sturdy leg
(He’s a brave little soldier, or so he would beg)
He peeks through the grass with a suspicious glare
At the invisible "boom" that just hung in the air
Was it a lion? A thundercloud’s roar?
He’s never heard anything like it before
He lets out a trumpet—a tiny little toot—
To show that he’s tough and he’s ready to boot!
Chorus
Oh, a H-H-H-ACHOO!
And a little grey body goes flying back too
He didn’t know a nose could make such a sound
Now he’s spinning in circles, ears dragging the ground
He’s looking for the monster that gave him a fright
But it was just his own sneeze in the morning light!
Bridge
Mama just giggles and strokes his soft head
With a trunk full of water, he’s easily led
Back to the river to splash and to play
Until a bit of bright pollen comes drifting his way...
(Wait for it...)
(Quietly) ...ah... ah...
Outro
ACHOO!
He’s off like a rocket!
He’s running for cover!
He’ll figure it out soon...
With the help of his mother.
Just a baby and his nose,
And that’s how the story goes.