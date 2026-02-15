🎵Baby elephant sneezes and scares himself

Verse 1



In the shade of a big acacia tree

Stands a little guy, barely tall as your knee

With velvet ears and a trunk so small

He’s the tiniest titan of them all

He’s sniffing a daisy, he’s sniffing a rock

When a tickle starts coming—a bit of a shock

His little eyes widen, his knees start to shake

There’s a rumble inside him like a mini-earthquake.

Chorus



Oh, a H-H-H-ACHOO!

And a little grey body goes flying back too

He didn’t know a nose could make such a sound

Now he’s spinning in circles, ears dragging the ground

He’s looking for the monster that gave him a fright

But it was just his own sneeze in the morning light!

Verse 2



He hides behind Mama’s big, sturdy leg

(He’s a brave little soldier, or so he would beg)

He peeks through the grass with a suspicious glare

At the invisible "boom" that just hung in the air

Was it a lion? A thundercloud’s roar?

He’s never heard anything like it before

He lets out a trumpet—a tiny little toot—

To show that he’s tough and he’s ready to boot!

Chorus



Oh, a H-H-H-ACHOO!

And a little grey body goes flying back too

He didn’t know a nose could make such a sound

Now he’s spinning in circles, ears dragging the ground

He’s looking for the monster that gave him a fright

But it was just his own sneeze in the morning light!

Bridge



Mama just giggles and strokes his soft head

With a trunk full of water, he’s easily led

Back to the river to splash and to play

Until a bit of bright pollen comes drifting his way...

(Wait for it...)

(Quietly) ...ah... ah...

Outro



ACHOO!

He’s off like a rocket!

He’s running for cover!

He’ll figure it out soon...

With the help of his mother.

Just a baby and his nose,

And that’s how the story goes.

