BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

American Psycho Joe Scarborough
Fincastle Underground
Fincastle Underground
78 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
41 views • May 28, 2020
Full video too large for Brighteon
Available on YouTube Here:
https://youtu.be/5z52jRbhPrY
AND processing on Bitchute as we speak
On This channel
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/8O2OkhZb3dnM/
www.FincastleUnderground.com

PSYCHO JOE LINKS
Controversy Around Scarborough Staffer Death Is Legit And Has KC Roots
http://archive.vn/sc6dz#selection-829.0-829.70

How Joe Scarborough’s Florida Office Worker Lori Klausutis Really Died
http://archive.vn/GwTa5#selection-307.0-307.70

New Evidence Links Joe Scarborough To Intern’s Suspected Murder
http://archive.vn/N8fki#selection-229.0-229.63

Lori Lori Kaye Klausutis, age 28, of Niceville, Fla., passed away on Thursda https://www.findagrave.com/memorial/1991182

Lori's Classwork ISM 3011
https://web.archive.org/web/20000610070246/http://www.students.uwf.edu/vlh1/group.htm

Student Web Server
http://archive.vn/C4pBy

Drawings of Skull
https://web.archive.org/web/20011114213833/http://www.onlinejournal.com/Special_Reports/Wright-George111001/Graphics/graphics.html

Berkland faces more charges
http://archive.vn/hB4MP#selection-887.0-887.27

Former area medical examiner charged with keeping body parts in storage unit
http://archive.vn/bPSIT#selection-1087.19-1087.95

Forensics Under Fire: Are Bad Science and Dueling Experts Corrupting Criminal Justice?
By Jim Fisher
https://books.google.com/books?id=1d_J9ATv67gC&pg=PA293&lpg=PA293&dq=Jennifer+Van+Bergen+klausutis&source=bl&ots=mNas-TqfQq&sig=ACfU3U31F9DgxsjAg4pdeNfjJccHh7ShXw&hl=en&sa=X&ved=2ahUKEwjTwv7NvdbpAhVZgXIEHeafAMsQ6AEwAXoECAoQAg#v=onepage&q=Jennifer%20Van%20Bergen%20klausutis&f=false

A Death in the Congressman's Office
Does Anybody in the Press Care About Lori Klausutis?
By Denis Wright and Chris George
https://web.archive.org/web/20011220121500/http://www.americanpolitics.com/20010808Klausutis.html


"Never Bound By the Truth"
By Chris George and Denis Wright
https://web.archive.org/web/20011108043410/http://www.onlinejournal.com/Special_Reports/George-Wright092101/george-wright092101.html


"Unwrapped"
Part 1: A strange way to die
By Denis Wright and Chris George
https://web.archive.org/web/20011112052542/http://www.onlinejournal.com/Special_Reports/Wright-George111001/wright-george111001.html

All Hat No Cattle: Panhandle Politics
https://web.archive.org/web/20010828170521/http://www.allhatnocattle.net/PanhandlePolitics.htm

EDITORIAL - Klausutis records should be released
https://web.archive.org/web/20010828222349/http://www.nwfdailynews.com/archive/opinion/010823edit1.html

Aide's death still a mystery
https://web.archive.org/web/20010801171404/http://www.nwfdailynews.com/archive/news/010728news4.html

Flying Snail
http://archive.vn/gXTm4

Jennifer Van Bergen AMAZON
https://www.amazon.com/kindle-dbs/entity/author/B001K7QQ82?_encoding=UTF8&node=283155&offset=0&pageSize=12&searchAlias=stripbooks&sort=date-desc-rank&page=1&langFilter=default#formatSelectorHeader


The USA PATRIOT Act Was Planned Before 9/11
by Jennifer Van Bergen
http://archive.vn/LA1ld#selection-107.1-123.23

Jennifer Van Bergen Twitter
http://archive.vn/tuNjl

IMDB https://www.imdb.com/name/nm4987981/?ref_=fn_al_nm_1

Rate My Professor
http://archive.vn/8bjzV

American Politics Journal
https://americanpolitics.com/

Online Journal
http://www.onlinejournal.com/

https://www.gofundme.com/f/hywpgt-restore-my-rights?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet

Send Mail:
Fincastle Underground
PO Box 754
Fincastle, VA 24090

Support me on Patreon
https://www.patreon.com/FincastleUnderground

DONATE on PAYPAL
https://www.paypal.me/WilliamStowell?locale.x=en_US

Revolt against the Federal Reserve; Send me Bitcoin! (3LBgEb4v7GUoey3GXdurVghr2KHonPPHMY)


William of the Fincastle Underground had an amazing time running for Sheriff Here's how to learn about what happened:
Stowell for Sheriff
https://www.votestowell.com/
LIKE AND SHARE his Facebook Page:
https://www.facebook.com/Stowell4Sheriff/
Campaign Video Playlist:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLzb-EXupYOW6_NtNPH7VKMcITuHguXYoI
Campaign Soundtrack:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLzb-EXupYOW6DUXOkuDag0-ojX3q9Zs3M
Watch me on BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/8O2OkhZb3dnM/

Watch Me on Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/fincastleunderground
Follow me on Minds.com
https://www.minds.com/TheNighter

Follow me on Twitter
https://twitter.com/FincastleUnderG

Follow me on Gab.com
https://gab.ai/FincastleUnderground

Watch me on D.Tube
https://d.tube/#!/c/fincastleunderg

Follow QANON
https://qanon.pub
Keywords
trumpqanonwwg1wgajoe scarboroughlori klausutispsycho joecold case joe
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Study: Ultra-processed Meal Triggers Larger Insulin Response Than Matched Less-Processed Meal

Study: Ultra-processed Meal Triggers Larger Insulin Response Than Matched Less-Processed Meal

Coco Somers
Large Study Associates Regular Tea Drinking With Lower Vascular Disease Risk

Large Study Associates Regular Tea Drinking With Lower Vascular Disease Risk

Coco Somers
Resveratrol Supplement May Support Blood Sugar and Brain Health, Review Says

Resveratrol Supplement May Support Blood Sugar and Brain Health, Review Says

Coco Somers
Study Finds Plastic Tea Bags Release BPA and Plasticizers Into Brew

Study Finds Plastic Tea Bags Release BPA and Plasticizers Into Brew

Iva Greene
Taxpayer-funded school ingredients become ultra-processed junk food through government program

Taxpayer-funded school ingredients become ultra-processed junk food through government program

Willow Tohi
Five Low-Impact Exercises Recommended for Knee Pain

Five Low-Impact Exercises Recommended for Knee Pain

Petra Stone
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy