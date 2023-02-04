Modern Western feminist nations nephilim many fingers teeth & both genitals just like in Noah's days

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (February 2023). The Western feminist nations’ “women’s equality” “female church donators loving” “Jezebel spirit filled” “Satan Lucifer’s ordained & allowed & trained” church pastors and religious Christian hordes, who are redefining Bible verses and rebelling against women’s head coverings so that their heads are controlled by the fallen angels to stick their middle fingers up at God, and cross-dressing in “Satan Lucifer’s post-1960s cross-dress-project” men’s trousers to mock God’s Word, and stealing unbiblical post-1873 10% salary tithe income taxes to make God’s house into an extortionist gangster’s office, and doing hundreds of other things to remove all of God’s protection and replace Jesus with Jezebel & Sananda Jesus & Mammon & Adephagia, in order to bring judgment upon their Western feminist nations with sword & famine & plague & demon armies, are so spiritually blind that they are calling their Western feminist nations’ 33.3% non-human populace as just having physical defects or having special attributes. Their “uncovered women’s heads” are like a block of concrete and their necks are stiff-necked. A lot of these hybrids have both male and female genitals to both rape and sodomize little children, but they just excuse it as congenital diseases. When a reptilian child is born and we real Christians expose it, but the Illuminati NWO non-human media covers it up by telling them that it is just anomalies and rare diseases, all these “uncovered women’s heads witchcraft rebellion” 6 billion humans just ignore it and go back to their food & sex & TV & sports & money-making & theme parks & churches & demonstrating against COVID lockdowns like some kind of bumbling fools. They are like brute animals, who just live day to day by animal instinct, and do not even realize the situation they are in, nor do they care, and they certainly do not care about the real Christians who are fighting every day to defend their lives for them to continue their sinful lifestyles. The reason why a lot of the Hollywood celebrities and idol singers and rich & famous have six fingers and toes that they remove is because they are nephilims, and a lot of them have both male & female genitals also. The nephilim & chimera LGBTPB (lesbian gay bisexual transvestite pedophile bestiality) elites prefer to use male avatar bodies converted to female, and female avatar bodies converted to male. We showed many proof photos and videos of this, but the 6 billion humans and millions of “uncovered women’s heads fallen angel head controlled” religious Christian hordes and pastors just look at it as entertainment and ignore it and go back to eating and having sex and making money, even when we real Christians are warning them by receiving assassination attempts all the time and being ridiculed by millions of people just like they called Jesus a lunatic. These End Times most wicked vile hippy’s grandchildren generation humans are beyond dumb, and they have gone into the level of insanity. They will get killed and exterminated by these 33.3% non-human nephilims & chimeras & fallen angel incarnate avatars with sword & famine & plague & demon armies. Even then, they will not believe what is happening to them, and they will not repent of their sins that is causing their own extermination, and they will blame it on Russia or democrat party or white Caucasians or Christians or the Joe Biden clone or Mickey Mouse or whoever the nephilim & chimera elites want them to believe are the evil villains that are the cause of their problems. The uncovered women’s heads dumb people will end up dead.





