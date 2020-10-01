"We" : A poem for Our Times

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I wrote this poem last year.
I wrote it because of the things I was seeing taking place in this country, then.
However, because of the massive erosion of our civil liberties that I see taking place every day, I feel as though this poems meaning and it’s message, has never been needed more than now.
It’s time for us all, especially the working classes, to peacefully, Rise...
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8XmGw6DmMVU
The Northern Monkey