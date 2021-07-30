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SEAL TEAM SIX - Extortion 17 EXPOSED
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45 views • July 30, 2021
AUGUST 6, 2015 - Today, on the fourth anniversary of the shoot down of NAVY SEAL helicopter, call sign - Extortion 17, we re-release this critically important Press Conference that took place on May 9, 2013 in Washington DC.
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May 9, Thursday 10:00 AM, National Press Club, Washington, DC:
Watch these Navy SEAL Team Six families and others as they reveal the Obama Administration's culpability in death of their sons in this fatal helicopter shoot down in Afghanistan on August 6, 2011. This attack occurred just 94 days after the successful SEAL Team Six raid on Usama bin Laden's compound. This is a powerful and riveting briefing that includes some of America's most significant military leaders (ret) including LTC Allen West, Gen. Jerry Boykin, Gen. Paul Vallely, Gen. Tom McInerney and Rep. Louie Gohmert.
********
May 9, Thursday 10:00 AM, National Press Club, Washington, DC:
Watch these Navy SEAL Team Six families and others as they reveal the Obama Administration's culpability in death of their sons in this fatal helicopter shoot down in Afghanistan on August 6, 2011. This attack occurred just 94 days after the successful SEAL Team Six raid on Usama bin Laden's compound. This is a powerful and riveting briefing that includes some of America's most significant military leaders (ret) including LTC Allen West, Gen. Jerry Boykin, Gen. Paul Vallely, Gen. Tom McInerney and Rep. Louie Gohmert.
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