The Beginning of Something Great (Title of my painting) Meme-Intro

My primary creative work is fine art, and mainly painting. I studied at OCAD and I graduated in 1999, (Drawing & Painting)

For fifteen years, I worked as a scenic artist for IATSE Local 873. I participated in TV Shows, and Motion Picture productions.

These days I just work as a freelance decorative painter, but I also do Interior, and some exterior painting.



This painting I created to express the elevation of Earth into a higher density, (called ascension).

Thank you for taking the time to view my painting.



NOTE: This painting has been sold already.

Video download: https://www.whiterabbits.info/shared-gallery











