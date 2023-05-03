The Beginning of Something Great (Title of my painting) Meme-Intro

My primary creative work is fine art, and mainly painting. I studied at OCAD and I graduated in 1999, (Drawing & Painting)
For fifteen years, I worked as a scenic artist for IATSE Local 873. I participated in TV Shows, and Motion Picture productions.
These days I just work as a freelance decorative painter, but I also do Interior, and some exterior painting.
This painting I created to express the elevation of Earth into a higher density, (called ascension).
Thank you for taking the time to view my painting.
NOTE: This painting has been sold already.
Video download: https://www.whiterabbits.info/shared-gallery
