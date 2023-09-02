Create New Account
Melbourne Freedom Rally 2 September 2023 - Vic Market
Lightpath
This is part two of our rally this Saturday, with speeches given at Queen Victoria Market. Many people heard these talks while they lined up for coffee or doughnuts or simply passed by. Our hope this that a few more will wake up to the evil agenda we are all facing. 

freedomsaturdaypeoplerallymelbournespeechesevil agendaqueen victoria market

