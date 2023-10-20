Create New Account
Horrifying Moments! Ukraine Forces Blow Up Russian TOR-M2 Anti-Aircraft Missile System
Published Yesterday

US Military News


Oct 20, 2023


In this extraordinary video, we witness a Ukrainian drone precisely targeting and obliterating a prized Russian Tor-M2 missile system. The video, posted on Tuesday by Ukraine's military, captures the drone homing in on its target with precision before delivering a strike that results in a powerful explosion.


Russia's Tor-M2 is an all-weather, short-range surface-to-air missile system meticulously designed to destroy a wide array of aerial threats, including airplanes, guided missiles, drones, and more. This cutting-edge system boasts a range of approximately 7.5 miles and has the capability to simultaneously engage up to 48 processed targets and ten tracked targets.


This impressive system has several variants, including the TOR-M1, TOR-M2, and TOR-M2DT. Developed in the 1970s as a successor to the 9K33 Osa, it was designed to defend against guided weapons like the AGM-86 ALCM and BGM-34.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w_hEVA-h8aQ

