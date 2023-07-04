Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
WAKE UP 9/11 Episode 06/25/23 - Exploding Towers I
channel image
Wake Up! Productions
40 Subscribers
152 views
Published Yesterday

Using a choice photograph I explain in detail a lot of what is going on with the demolition of tower 2. I say nay to Judy Wood's theory of energy weapons and show both tower "spires" wavering and falling away because the base of the towers was cut. I created a new intro & outro using the Tales from the Crypt song because 9/11 was gory, deadly, sick and disgusting like the tales from the crypt. - James Easton

Keywords
towersexplodingeaston

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket