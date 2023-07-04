WAKE UP 9/11 Episode 06/25/23 - Exploding Towers I

Using a choice photograph I explain in detail a lot of what is going on with the demolition of tower 2. I say nay to Judy Wood's theory of energy weapons and show both tower "spires" wavering and falling away because the base of the towers was cut. I created a new intro & outro using the Tales from the Crypt song because 9/11 was gory, deadly, sick and disgusting like the tales from the crypt. - James Easton
