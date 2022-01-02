Attorney Dipali Ojha Confident India Will Investigate Bill Gates for Murder

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Some good news, Indian Bar Association lead attorney Dipali Ojha says India’s Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in not corrupt, is still highly respected, and not political. Ultimately, the CBI will be responsible for investigating Bill Gates and his business partner Adar Poonawalla, the CEO of Serum Institute of India (SII). Now for the great news. If found guilty in India, Bill Gates and Adar Poonawalla will face the death penalty!
Corona Investigative Committee: https://corona-ausschuss.de/sitzungen
(Dec 31, 2021) Full interview from 'Session 85': https://odysee.com/@Corona-Investigative-Committee:5/dipali-Session-85-en.mp4:b