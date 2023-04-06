NIGHT SHADOWS 04052023 -- Eyes to See and Ears to Hear. The Communists are in Full Control Now

So we watched on 4-4 which is a 44, which is a 4-11, another warning from the Lord as we watched a communist court charge a former president of the USA with criminality while experts in all of this said it was such foolishness they wondered how this DA had the nerve to do this! Wow, and then Biden comes right out and says it was to keep Trump from running for a second term - the communists are in firm control now and the American people appear to have a grim future according to Deuteronomy 28. The Earth changes are now having a major impact upon the world as the Lord sends warning after warning to a comatose humanity that does not have eyes to see or ears to hear, so more is on the way and PASSOVER IS HERE...
Thanks for listening and if you feel led to:
Become a NIGHT SHADOWS Member at $9.95 per month: http://nightshadows.valueaddon.com/users/subscribe/56049f9a-993c-45ab-8d26-6e16c0a8a241
Get ALL 3 FREQUENCY ebooks, 2 monthly 40-page PDF magazines, daily news and MUCH MORE!!
Stewart Best P.O. Box 55 Downsville, WI 54735 Larry Taylor P.O. Box 317 Talihina, OK. 74571-0317
BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/runtysrant
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/Runty1940
The best way to stay in touch with us is to be on the email list: http://eepurl.com/bs1HBv
FREE!! Stewart Best’s “DARKLIGHT” – over 700 pages for free.
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1AOcDqr9AHip5TC-ueTShecKt9YcqYief/view
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.