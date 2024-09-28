FBI Whistle Blower

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Former FBI agent Marcus Allen speaks out during a special hearing of the Select Subcommittee on the weaponization of the federal government. Dan Bishop, Republican of North Caroline also speaks out while questioning the former agent about politicization within the FBI.
This is yet another example of unchecked power within 3 letter agencies.