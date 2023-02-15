Tuhon / Professor Allen J. Sachetti is a Tuhon in the art of Pekiti-Tirsia under Grand Tuhon Leo T Gjae, a 4th Degree Black Belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu under Luiz Palhares, a Boxing, Muay Thai and Wrestling (Free Style & Greco Roman) Instructor as well as a Dumpaguerro in Dumog-Pangamut. With this he has owned and operated 7 Martial Arts schools in 30 years and created the most MMA Fighters from Delaware with the most wins. Yet now he focuses on the TACTICAL Survival question to create SFA, The Survival Fighting Axiom.

SFA is "Threat Based" where the actual attack is produced (with certain controls) first to experience the actual duress one would face and then cultivate your responses are you in the fray of combat. Real street violence occurs fast, without warning and is unrelenting until it seriously damages or kills it's intended victim.

To Counter this one must swim in these waters as he or she develops the Instinct, Technique and Conditioning one needs to succeed. In this SFA provides both unique training methods as well as uniquely evolved Technique that is more effective for each form of violence you face.

