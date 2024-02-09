Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Epidemic of Low Body Temperature Caused by Environmental Toxins & 'The Fourth Treatment for Medical Refugees'
channel image
Glyphosate & GMO Guy
40 Subscribers
81 views
Published Yesterday

Video going over how toxins can be stored in the thyroid gland, causing an epidemic of low body temperature and what you can do about it with hyperthermia/thermotherapy as mentioned in the book, "The Fourth Treatment for Medical Refugees."

Get a FREE copy of my "Glyphosate Testing, Exposure Prevention, & Detoxing Game Plan" e-Guide and learn more by clicking-on: tinyurl.com/DetoxingRoundup & tinyurl.com/WhatIsRoundup . To easily share with your loved ones, use: DetoxRoundup.com & WhatIsRoundup.com, respectively.

Learn how to support your immune system with safe, far-infrared light by clicking-on: https://Linktr.ee/HeatForCancer To sweat out toxins stored in your fatty tissue by having far-infrared light penetrate up to 6 inches into your body with Richway's amethyst crystal Biomat FDA-registered medical device, click-on the following:

https://Bio-mats.com/danny

https://Biomats.com/danny-tseng

https://Linktr.ee/Biomat

Contact me to order a copy of "The Fourth Treatment for Medical Refugees"or with questions about Richway's products such as the amethyst crystal/far-infrared Biomat FDA-registered medical device and/or their part-time, home-based, global business opportunity for possible PASSIVE & RESIDUAL income WHILE YOU SLEEP for just a one-time USD$80 registration fee after filling-out: tinyurl.com/JoinRichway

Skype: ajnj08 (2 #s)

786.441.2727

toll-free/fax: 1+800.250.8975

[email protected]

For FASTER & BETTER service, contact Richway's #1 distributor, Ron Guerra:

[email protected]

m: 303.915.7707

If you'd love to have the $$$ to be able to afford to eat ONLY certified organic AND Glyphosate Residue-Free Certified products to safeguard your health, watch:

tinyurl.com/FinancialEd101

print-out:

tinyurl.com/iWantFreedomNow

and

fill-out: tinyurl.com/TimeFreedomCoaching

To fix our failed “sickcare” system and have REAL health insurance with my mitochondrial health literacy, wellness, disease-prevention, and, longevity distribution SYSTEM & platform, click-on either tinyurl.com/Healthmerica or Linktr.ee/Healthmerica

Keywords
canceralternative medicineimmunityholistic healthholistic medicinelow body temperaturefar-infraredhyperhtermiathermotherapyrichwaybiomat

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket