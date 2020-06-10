Fauci's Back...With More Coronavirus Scare Stories!

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Just when it seemed we might get a moment without Covid hysteria or riot hysteria, Dr. Fauci is back and telling us that this coronavirus is his "worst nightmare." But he assured attendees at a vaccine industry conference that there's a lot of profit to be made when the vaccine comes out. Plus in today's Liberty Report: A "Texas spike" or just hype? WHO's new mask guidelines are a farce. And...you might be a psychopath!
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