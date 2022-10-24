Create New Account
Deep State Backfires with Chris Paul and Nick Caturano | MSOM Ep. 606
16 views
American Media Periscope
Published a month ago |

In this episode of MSOM, Sean Morgan interviews Nick Caturano about his journey of standing up against the mandates at Disney.


Next Chris Paul analyses the latest public relations attempts that have backfired on the deep state.


www.goofyvaccine.com


https://imyourmoderator.substack.com/


www.AmericanMediaPeriscope.com

Keywords
trumpvaccinespresidentamericapatriotdisneymandatessean morganmsomnick caturanogoofy vaccinechris paul

