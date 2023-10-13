What Meher Baba Really Taught - Part 21 (Causes)

Answering questions of cause. What are the First, Last, and Efficient causes of the Evolution of Perception? Also, I said I would link in the show notes to a video where scientists discuss the probability problems in Darwin's theory as described. They are Behe, Lennox, and Meyer and they are talking about the Evidence for a Creator. That video is here: • By Design: Behe, Lennox, and Meyer on... The point of sharing this video is not to promote the concept of intelligent design espoused by the academics present, but to highlight the probabilistic problems in Darwin's theory of natural selection.

