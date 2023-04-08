Create New Account
Russian Forces Shocked! Sweden Sends World's Greatest Main Battle Tanks to Ukraine
High Hopes
Published 19 hours ago |
US Military News


Apr 7, 2023


The Swedish Defense Minister, Pål Jonson, stated that Sweden is considering sending 10 units of Stridsvagn 122 Main Battle Tank to Ukraine. The Stridsvagn 122 is a modified version of the Leopard 2 tank series, which is an improved iteration of the German-made Leopard 2A5 tank equipped with a new armor package and fire control system that enhances its defense against ballistic threats.


The acquisition of the Strv 122 tank is a significant development for the Ukrainian army. The tank's advanced technology and powerful weapons make it a formidable weapon on the battlefield. The tank's ability to provide cover for ground troops and engage enemy tanks from a long range can change the course of the war in Ukraine. While the conflict in Ukraine is far from over, the addition of the Strv 122 tank to the Ukrainian army's arsenal is a positive step towards victory.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Nj_oIpsYIiA

