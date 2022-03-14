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180 atlanto-zionist mercenaries killed in one strike by russian army airforce (see link and copy french text, then translate in english)
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81 views • March 14, 2022
https://reseauinternational.net/debandade-chez-les-mercenaires-etrangers-180-morts/
The only who benefit from this mess, are jew zionists that can't care less about allies or ennemies
The only who benefit from this mess, are jew zionists that can't care less about allies or ennemies
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