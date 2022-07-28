CELL TOWERS The 5G Network - Verizon - Illuminati New World Order

Jim Crenshaw





Radiating the crap out of us and calling it "long covid"...it most likely won't be soon until people are dropping in the street like flies. How many will die before they run out of excuses?

"How could this town permit this"

"How could they do this to us"

They don't care lady. Government is evil at its core.

Source: Black Child Productions on YouTube via the OpenYourEyez Channel.





Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/YcEP4NjrkC6s/



