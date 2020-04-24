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An Honest Examination of the Climate Change Emergency
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14 views • April 24, 2020
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Climate change is arguably the biggest issue facing the world at the moment, regardless of whether you believe it's man-made or whether it's a hoax. Climate science in a nutshell is quite simple: humans are destroying the planet, and it is having a negative impact globally. How can we stick our heads in the sand over such a simple truth as that? Now, some will argue that faith and science don't mix, but does God really see it that way? It's precisely because of our Christian faith that we SHOULD take the climate emergency seriously. This video explains why.
TO CONTACT: My email address can be found on the 'Community' section of my channel.
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
COP25 chile madrid UN climate change conference image (Fair Use)
https://news.un.org/en/story/2019/12/...
The Day The Earth Stood Still 2008 Official Trailer (Fair Use)
Climate change is arguably the biggest issue facing the world at the moment, regardless of whether you believe it's man-made or whether it's a hoax. Climate science in a nutshell is quite simple: humans are destroying the planet, and it is having a negative impact globally. How can we stick our heads in the sand over such a simple truth as that? Now, some will argue that faith and science don't mix, but does God really see it that way? It's precisely because of our Christian faith that we SHOULD take the climate emergency seriously. This video explains why.
TO CONTACT: My email address can be found on the 'Community' section of my channel.
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
COP25 chile madrid UN climate change conference image (Fair Use)
https://news.un.org/en/story/2019/12/...
The Day The Earth Stood Still 2008 Official Trailer (Fair Use)
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