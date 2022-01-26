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US billionaires 10 times richer over last 2 years
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70 views • January 26, 2022
reallygraceful, January 25, 2022
“The 10 richest men in the world doubled their funds during the last two years.—increasing from approximately $700 billion to $1.5 trillion between March 2020 and November 2021 -- the incomes of approximately 99% of people around the globe fell during that time, and more than 160 million people have been forced into poverty, the Oxfam report added.”
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“The 10 richest men in the world doubled their funds during the last two years.—increasing from approximately $700 billion to $1.5 trillion between March 2020 and November 2021 -- the incomes of approximately 99% of people around the globe fell during that time, and more than 160 million people have been forced into poverty, the Oxfam report added.”
Please consider supporting her channel on Patreon: http://patreon.com/reallygraceful
YouTube backup https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCStE6_g3oP7DO5poxBvwOkA
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/reallygraceful/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/reallygraceful
Twitter: https://twitter.com/reallygraceful
Instagram: http://instagram.com/reallygraceful
Gab: https://gab.com/reallygraceful
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Tl07xuWfstU
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