Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Changing of the Guard at Arlington National Cemetery.
channel image
NZ Will Remember
6 Subscribers
58 views
Published Yesterday

This is the Changing of the Guard at Arlington National Cemetery. For the past 86 years, this occurs 24/7 every hour, without fail.
These soldiers devote their entire lives to Guarding the Tomb. Honor & tradition. 

H/Tip: ProudArmyBrat, Twitter

Keywords
usmilitarymilitaryheroesarlingtonnationalcemeteryusveteransuspride

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket