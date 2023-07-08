This is the Changing of the Guard at Arlington National Cemetery. For the past 86 years, this occurs 24/7 every hour, without fail.
These soldiers devote their entire lives to Guarding the Tomb. Honor & tradition.
H/Tip: ProudArmyBrat, Twitter
