The Rivers - Right Now

Music Video in 1080p HD by The Rivers





This is an instrumental track from our first demo which we later recorded with vocals for EMI. The video was edited to the film noir The Big Combo (1955) which is in the public domain. It was Directed by Joseph H. Lewis with Cinematography by John Alton.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Big_Combo





Song written by Steven Broome

Produced by Simon Tong

Music Video by Steven Broome