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President Trump - The Most Important Speech Ever!
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104 views • December 02, 2020
In his opening line of the speech, Trump said "this may be the most important speech I've ever made".
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Trump invokes foreign interference provision of his 2018 executive order, authorizing military response to cyber warfare, see NSPM 13
https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-12-03-situation-update-dec-3rd-trump-invokes-foreign-interference.html
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Trump invokes foreign interference provision of his 2018 executive order, authorizing military response to cyber warfare, see NSPM 13
https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-12-03-situation-update-dec-3rd-trump-invokes-foreign-interference.html
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