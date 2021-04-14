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Cardiologists criminally lying to patients for personal gain, Heart Stents
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64 views • April 14, 2021
Posted 07April2021 NutritionFacts.org Heart Stents and Upcoding: How Cardiologists Game the System :
Cardiologists can criminally game the system by lying to patients for personal gain and telling a patient they have a much more serious, unstable disease than they really have, upcoding fraud that results in unnecessary procedures, unnecessary cost, and unnecessary patient harm.
What about all the people who then die on the table or have a massive stroke? It was just so brazenly discussed and dismissed in the journals. “Yeah, we know this happens. Oh well.” Just goes to show what happens when there’s so much money in the mix!
Cardiologists can criminally game the system by lying to patients for personal gain and telling a patient they have a much more serious, unstable disease than they really have, upcoding fraud that results in unnecessary procedures, unnecessary cost, and unnecessary patient harm.
What about all the people who then die on the table or have a massive stroke? It was just so brazenly discussed and dismissed in the journals. “Yeah, we know this happens. Oh well.” Just goes to show what happens when there’s so much money in the mix!
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