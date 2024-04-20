Create New Account
BREAKING THROUGH: SHANNON JOY
Del Bigtree at the HighWire


April 19, 2024


Journalist and show host, Shannon Joy, made waves in 2021 when she was arrested at her child’s school board meeting in Rochester, NY for “improper masking”. Hear how she went from local activist to a freedom fighting podcast sensation in an ocean of deceptive mainstream news.


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4qer7n-breaking-through-shannon-joy.html


journalistnew yorkdel bigtreehighwirearrestedfreedom fighterrochesterschool boardshannon joyimproper masking

