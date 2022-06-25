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Welcome To Proverbs Club.Be Humble And Hope For Recognition.
Proverbs 25:6 (NIV).
6 Do not exalt yourself in the king’s presence,
and do not claim a place among his great men;
7 it is better for him to say to you, “Come up here,”
than for him to humiliate you before his nobles.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
Never take a position higher than you deserve and risk embarrassment.
Humble yourself and possibly be recognized for your accomplishments.
https://pc1.tiny.us/34ystath
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