Welcome To Proverbs Club.Be Humble And Hope For Recognition.

Proverbs 25:6 (NIV).

6 Do not exalt yourself in the king’s presence,

and do not claim a place among his great men;

7 it is better for him to say to you, “Come up here,”

than for him to humiliate you before his nobles.

Proverbs Club Commentary.

Never take a position higher than you deserve and risk embarrassment.

Humble yourself and possibly be recognized for your accomplishments.

https://pc1.tiny.us/34ystath

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