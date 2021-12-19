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Dead In The Water Maritime Admiralty UCC
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54 views • December 19, 2021
Dead In The Water Maritime Admiralty UCC
https://youtu.be/rJ--ZjKkiOY
The Empire Of "The City" (World Superstate)
https://ia801202.us.archive.org/31/items/empire_of_the_city/empire_of_the_city.pdf
EMPIRE OF THE CITY – THE UNHOLY TRINITY THAT RULES THE WORLD
https://nicklasarthur.wordpress.com/2013/08/08/the-empire-of-the-city/
The United States is still a British Colony
http://www.civil-liberties.com/books/index.html
The Empire of "The City" - Three City States - London, the Vatican, and the District of Columbia.
The Empire of "the City" consists of three cities, which belong to no nation or state and pay no taxes: Vatican City, the City of London (inside London), and Washington DC. Vatican City controls the world through religion, the City of London controls the world through currency, and Washington DC controls the world through force.
The City of London (or the Square Mile) is a plot of land approximately a square mile in London. It is independent from England and is ruled by the City of London Corporation.
Located in the center of each city is an Egyptian obelisk erect. They are: the obelisk in St. Peter’s Square, the Washington Monument, and Cleopatra’s Needle in the City of London. One question that immediately springs to mind is why is there an Egyptian obelisk, which is a tribute to the Egyptian sun god Amen-Ra, in the middle of Vatican City? Contained within these three cities is more than 80% of the world’s wealth.
The Empire of “the City” is essentially the British Empire, or more accurately, the forces behind the British Empire of the past. The Empire asserts its control over its colonies (such as the US, Canada, Australia, the European Union) through complicated means.
One of their means of control is to have agents of their cause in high places of influence. This cabal of powerful manipulators is known collectively as the Illuminati, the Shadow Government, the Omega Agency, the Government within the Government, and so on. It does not matter what they are called. They are there and have been actively and legislatively writing away our freedoms and also have been working towards the "New World Order". Examples of this is the Patriot Acts, H. R. Bill 1955, the European Union Constitution, and the Security and Prosperity Partnership.
As always, use this info to gather more info.
Subscribe to this channel - http://www.youtube.com/c/ProperGander
Proper Gander on Minds.com - http://www.minds.com/Joelsee
Join Minds.com today: https://www.minds.com/register;referrer=Joelsee
Proper Gander on Facebook - http://www.facebook.com/aProperGander
PayPal Donations welcome. Click here: http://goo.gl/FxXWYQ
Waking Up to the Truth - History of Conspiracies - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Sek64kjedD8
Council on Foreign Relations and the Federal Reserve - Congress is not in control - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9ncpyZ3KFno
New World Order - Undeniable and Verifiable - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b6z-KD0hFbI
Three Corporations run the world: City of London, Washington DC and Vatican City - http://www.sinhalanet.net/three-corporations-run-the-world-city-of-london-washington-dc-and-vatican-city
The 3 City States that Control the Whole World - http://beforeitsnews.com/politics/2013/05/the-3-city-states-that-control-the-whole-world-2-2517308.html
Ring of Power documentary - http://topdocumentaryfilms.com/ring-of-power/
The Empire of the City – The Unholy Trinity that Rules the World - https://nicklasarthur.wordpress.com/2013/08/08/the-empire-of-the-city/
The three city states rule the world together - http://www.carlg.org/eng3kronstater.html
The Powers - Behind the Global Empire - http://www.nwotoday.com/today/the-powers-behind-the-global-empire
Do these three city states rule the world? - https://www.quora.com/Do-these-three-city-states-rule-the-world-London-economically-Washington-D-C-militarily-and-Vatican-City-religiously
3 City States that Control the World - http://www.wakingtimes.com/2014/11/03/3-city-states-control-world/
The Committee of 300 governs the world via a three city state empire - https://sites.google.com/site/nocancerfoundation/council-of-300
The 3 City States that Control the Whole World - http://blogdogcicle.blogspot.ca/2013/05/the-3-city-states-that-control-world.html
Washington DC, City of London and the Vatican are sovereign states - http://stateofglobe.com/2011/05/21/washington-dc-city-of-london-og-vatikanet-er-egne-stater/
https://youtu.be/rJ--ZjKkiOY
The Empire Of "The City" (World Superstate)
https://ia801202.us.archive.org/31/items/empire_of_the_city/empire_of_the_city.pdf
EMPIRE OF THE CITY – THE UNHOLY TRINITY THAT RULES THE WORLD
https://nicklasarthur.wordpress.com/2013/08/08/the-empire-of-the-city/
The United States is still a British Colony
http://www.civil-liberties.com/books/index.html
The Empire of "The City" - Three City States - London, the Vatican, and the District of Columbia.
The Empire of "the City" consists of three cities, which belong to no nation or state and pay no taxes: Vatican City, the City of London (inside London), and Washington DC. Vatican City controls the world through religion, the City of London controls the world through currency, and Washington DC controls the world through force.
The City of London (or the Square Mile) is a plot of land approximately a square mile in London. It is independent from England and is ruled by the City of London Corporation.
Located in the center of each city is an Egyptian obelisk erect. They are: the obelisk in St. Peter’s Square, the Washington Monument, and Cleopatra’s Needle in the City of London. One question that immediately springs to mind is why is there an Egyptian obelisk, which is a tribute to the Egyptian sun god Amen-Ra, in the middle of Vatican City? Contained within these three cities is more than 80% of the world’s wealth.
The Empire of “the City” is essentially the British Empire, or more accurately, the forces behind the British Empire of the past. The Empire asserts its control over its colonies (such as the US, Canada, Australia, the European Union) through complicated means.
One of their means of control is to have agents of their cause in high places of influence. This cabal of powerful manipulators is known collectively as the Illuminati, the Shadow Government, the Omega Agency, the Government within the Government, and so on. It does not matter what they are called. They are there and have been actively and legislatively writing away our freedoms and also have been working towards the "New World Order". Examples of this is the Patriot Acts, H. R. Bill 1955, the European Union Constitution, and the Security and Prosperity Partnership.
As always, use this info to gather more info.
Subscribe to this channel - http://www.youtube.com/c/ProperGander
Proper Gander on Minds.com - http://www.minds.com/Joelsee
Join Minds.com today: https://www.minds.com/register;referrer=Joelsee
Proper Gander on Facebook - http://www.facebook.com/aProperGander
PayPal Donations welcome. Click here: http://goo.gl/FxXWYQ
Waking Up to the Truth - History of Conspiracies - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Sek64kjedD8
Council on Foreign Relations and the Federal Reserve - Congress is not in control - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9ncpyZ3KFno
New World Order - Undeniable and Verifiable - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b6z-KD0hFbI
Three Corporations run the world: City of London, Washington DC and Vatican City - http://www.sinhalanet.net/three-corporations-run-the-world-city-of-london-washington-dc-and-vatican-city
The 3 City States that Control the Whole World - http://beforeitsnews.com/politics/2013/05/the-3-city-states-that-control-the-whole-world-2-2517308.html
Ring of Power documentary - http://topdocumentaryfilms.com/ring-of-power/
The Empire of the City – The Unholy Trinity that Rules the World - https://nicklasarthur.wordpress.com/2013/08/08/the-empire-of-the-city/
The three city states rule the world together - http://www.carlg.org/eng3kronstater.html
The Powers - Behind the Global Empire - http://www.nwotoday.com/today/the-powers-behind-the-global-empire
Do these three city states rule the world? - https://www.quora.com/Do-these-three-city-states-rule-the-world-London-economically-Washington-D-C-militarily-and-Vatican-City-religiously
3 City States that Control the World - http://www.wakingtimes.com/2014/11/03/3-city-states-control-world/
The Committee of 300 governs the world via a three city state empire - https://sites.google.com/site/nocancerfoundation/council-of-300
The 3 City States that Control the Whole World - http://blogdogcicle.blogspot.ca/2013/05/the-3-city-states-that-control-world.html
Washington DC, City of London and the Vatican are sovereign states - http://stateofglobe.com/2011/05/21/washington-dc-city-of-london-og-vatikanet-er-egne-stater/
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