Governments Will Turn The Recession Into A Depression

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The Ron Paul Liberty Report Published September 6, 2022
When the Fed counterfeits dollars, creating an artificial economic boom, a recession is inevitable and unavoidable. Recessions are a return to economic reality; the antidote for The Fed's poison. While recessions are unavoidable, depressions can be avoided. Depressions occur when the government interferes and tries to prevent a return to economic reality. Government implements "policies" that are meant to "help," but only end up extending the economic misery into a depression.