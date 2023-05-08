Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Biohacking is the Gamechanger 🧠 from "How to Be Cross Eyed"
54 views
channel image
jroseland
Published 21 hours ago |

A hacker is someone who wants to gain complete control of the system they are dealing with — be it technological or social.A Biohacker, therefore, is someone who wants to gain complete control of their own biology.

We often underestimate how much of life is just the result of the genetic lottery being played out, but Mitochondria are to free will what genes are to predetermination.


Read chapter 📑 Everything mentioned here

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/blog/1552-biohacking-gamechanger

From my mémoire and lifehacking manifesto, How to Be Cross Eyed: Thriving Despite Your Physical Imperfection

Order 🛒 Book

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Cross-Eyed

Download ⏬ Sample chapters

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/HTBCE-Sample

Keywords
healthphilosophysleepbiohackingfree willaudiobookmemorygeneticsgenespersonal growthmitochondriabrain powerhow to be cross eyedgamechangerworking memorythriving despitepredeterminationenergy levelsmaster emotionsskill set acquisitionverbal intelligencefortify immunity

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket