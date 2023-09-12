Create New Account
New Mexico Governor's INSANE gun carry ban proves how CLOSE we are to LOSING our freedom
High Hopes
Published 15 hours ago

Glenn Beck


Sep 11, 2023


New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham has issued an emergency public health order suspending the concealed and open carry of firearms for 30 days in Albuquerque. It didn't take long for pro-Second Amendment protesters and even some gun control-loving Democrats to condemn the order as extremely unconstitutional. So, why did she issue it, and only for 30 days? Glenn warns that it may be an attempt to bypass our court system. But he insists that despite this, it MUST be taken all the way to the Supreme Court. We're one emergency away from losing it all, he warns. So, will Americans stand up for their God-given rights?


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dPLbzG9x0Ys

