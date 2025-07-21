BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Massive SHOCK to NATO: Russia's New Generation Complex PENICILLIN Completely Changed the Tide of WAR
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10029 followers
450 views • 1 day ago

As for the rapid advance of Russian troops on the battlefield, many military experts attribute these successes of the Russian Army to testing the latest systems, which allowed Russian artillery to enhance the effectiveness of counter-battery warfare significantly. And as time has shown, these military experts turned out to be right. So, on the morning of July 21, the Russian state corporation 'Rostec' officially announced that starting in January 2025, the Russian Army is actively using the latest sound-thermal reconnaissance system 1B75 'PENICILLIN' in the special military operation zone..........................................................................................................................................

******************************************************

Support BORZZIKMAN :

Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167

WebMoney:

Z287850237751 (USD)

E356280180033 (EUR)

Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf

Mirrored - ​BORZZIKMAN

-------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/


Keywords
russian armyrostecsound-thermal reconnaissance system1b75 penicillincounter-battery warfare
