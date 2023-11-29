'THE CLOCK IS TICKING WITH THE BANK COLLAPSE!

THIS BANKING COLLAPSE IS BY DESIGN! WHEN THE SATANIC FEDERAL RESERVE FLIPS THE MARKET AND FINANCIALLY CRUSH BILLIONS OF HUMANS WORLDWIDE, THEY WILL THEN FORCE EVERYONE TO BANK ONLINE AND FORCE THEM IN TAKING THE 666 MARK OF THE BEAST. MY WIFE AND I HOPE AND PRAY WE DON'T HAVE TO SEE THIS. IT WILLBE BE 1984 IN HYPER DRIVE. UNFORTUNATELY, BILLIONS OF HUMANS HAVE NO IDEA THE SHEER HELL COMING TO THIS EVIL PLANET. I HOPE YOU'RE NOT ONE OF THEM. ARMUP, PREP, PRAY AND GET THE HELL OUT OF THE WAY. THESE EVIL SATANISTS WANT ALL OF US DEAD RIGHT NOW...WAKEUP!