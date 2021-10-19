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The Arbitrary Behaviour Of Facebook
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It's time to get zucc'd.
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Links:
https://www.theguardian.com/technology/2019/jun/18/libra-facebook-cryptocurrency-new-digital-money-transactions
http://fortune.com/2018/01/31/coincheck-hack-how/
https://www.bizjournals.com/sanjose/news/2018/01/30/facebook-bans-ads-for-cryptocurrency-icos-bitcoin.html
https://cointelegraph.com/news/twitter-confirms-ban-on-cryptocurrency-ads
https://www.wsj.com/articles/cmo-today-google-bans-crypto-ads-youtube-counters-conspiracies-with-wikipedia-ally-to-pay-pitch-finalists-1521027982
https://www.ctvnews.ca/sci-tech/what-is-libra-a-user-guide-to-facebook-s-new-cryptocurrency-1.4472512
https://www.jihadwatch.org/2018/08/mastercard-says-it-blacklisted-robert-spencer-because-of-illegal-content
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t2dZ6xuBkk4
https://www.womensworldbanking.org/gender-lens-investing/
https://www.techrepublic.com/article/google-microsoft-facebook-apple-and-amazon-get-2b-in-data-center-tax-breaks-economic-benefit-unclear/
https://subsidytracker.goodjobsfirst.org/prog.php?parent=facebook&;order=subsidy_type&sort=asc
https://cdn.loc.gov/service/ll/usrep/usrep326/usrep326501/usrep326501.pdf
https://www.cnbc.com/2019/06/18/sen-hawley-bill-would-revoke-cda-section-230-for-large-tech-companies.html
https://www.techdirt.com/articles/20190507/16484342160/one-thing-trolls-grandstanding-politicians-to-get-cda-230-wrong-press-shouldnt-help-them.shtml?threaded=false&;fbclid=IwAR27qa4k0KPhViwpBY12r9Pws5NkhmGYUumZA_2wHv7OagWkGqm_7Oymg7Q
https://h2o.law.harvard.edu/cases/4540
https://law.justia.com/cases/federal/district-courts/FSupp/776/135/2340509/
https://www.theverge.com/2019/6/19/18684219/josh-hawley-section-230-facebook-youtube-twitter-content-moderation
https://archive.fo/BleFj
-----
The Arbitrary Behaviour Of Facebook
#Facebook #Libra #Crypto #Zuckerberg
Support The Show:
Paypal ► https://www.paypal.me/shortfatotaku
Subscribestar ► https://www.subscribestar.com/shortfatotaku
Humble Bundle Affiliate Link ► https://www.humblebundle.com/monthly?partner=shortfatotaku
Amazon Affiliate Link ► https://amzn.to/2NR9trt
Patreon ► https://www.patreon.com/shortfatotaku
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Gab at me: https://www.gab.com/shortfatotaku
SFO Channel Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/sfoshow
SFO Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SFOtaku
My Minds account: https://www.minds.com/shortfatotaku
My Gaming Channel: https://www.youtube.com/gameboomer
My Stream: https://www.twitch.tv/gameboomers
My Discord: https://discord.gg/n2Whky9
-----
Links:
https://www.theguardian.com/technology/2019/jun/18/libra-facebook-cryptocurrency-new-digital-money-transactions
http://fortune.com/2018/01/31/coincheck-hack-how/
https://www.bizjournals.com/sanjose/news/2018/01/30/facebook-bans-ads-for-cryptocurrency-icos-bitcoin.html
https://cointelegraph.com/news/twitter-confirms-ban-on-cryptocurrency-ads
https://www.wsj.com/articles/cmo-today-google-bans-crypto-ads-youtube-counters-conspiracies-with-wikipedia-ally-to-pay-pitch-finalists-1521027982
https://www.ctvnews.ca/sci-tech/what-is-libra-a-user-guide-to-facebook-s-new-cryptocurrency-1.4472512
https://www.jihadwatch.org/2018/08/mastercard-says-it-blacklisted-robert-spencer-because-of-illegal-content
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t2dZ6xuBkk4
https://www.womensworldbanking.org/gender-lens-investing/
https://www.techrepublic.com/article/google-microsoft-facebook-apple-and-amazon-get-2b-in-data-center-tax-breaks-economic-benefit-unclear/
https://subsidytracker.goodjobsfirst.org/prog.php?parent=facebook&;order=subsidy_type&sort=asc
https://cdn.loc.gov/service/ll/usrep/usrep326/usrep326501/usrep326501.pdf
https://www.cnbc.com/2019/06/18/sen-hawley-bill-would-revoke-cda-section-230-for-large-tech-companies.html
https://www.techdirt.com/articles/20190507/16484342160/one-thing-trolls-grandstanding-politicians-to-get-cda-230-wrong-press-shouldnt-help-them.shtml?threaded=false&;fbclid=IwAR27qa4k0KPhViwpBY12r9Pws5NkhmGYUumZA_2wHv7OagWkGqm_7Oymg7Q
https://h2o.law.harvard.edu/cases/4540
https://law.justia.com/cases/federal/district-courts/FSupp/776/135/2340509/
https://www.theverge.com/2019/6/19/18684219/josh-hawley-section-230-facebook-youtube-twitter-content-moderation
https://archive.fo/BleFj
-----
The Arbitrary Behaviour Of Facebook
#Facebook #Libra #Crypto #Zuckerberg
Keywords
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