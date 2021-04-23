Jack Cashill: Unmasking Obama

Jack Cashill’s most recent book, UNMASKING OBAMA, is a crucial reminder for those who have forgotten, or who weren’t paying close attention, to the Deep State embedded during Obama’s eight years of deception, race-baiting, and cover-up. The establishment media was in lock-step with Obama’s agenda, just as they are in lockstep against President Donald Trump’s America First. The ’alternative’ media critical of the Democrat’s agenda, Cashill calls the ’Samizdat’ (after the underground media of Russia’s socialist history). The major media, Cashill notes, generally ignore ‘Samizdat’ internet reporting, leaving the job of attacking the ‘Samizdat’ to the second and third-string media Cashill calls “the firemen” who go after and destroy, if possible, those who challenge the official narrative. Cashill’s book gives us a useful look at what President Donald Trump is up against, as well as Obama’s role in fostering the anarchy and terrorism of Antifa and Black Lives Matter. Obama is the closest thing we’ve seen to a Manchurian Candidate. Cashill reminds us that the major media covered up the revelation of the money and influence shepherding Obama along came from anti-American activist Dr. Khalid Al-Mansour and his employer, Saudi Prince Alwaleed ben Talal. And why is Julian Assange still in prison? In large part because his freedom would uncover many of the sordid crimes of the Obama years, including the murder of DNC data analyst Seth Rich, the probable source of the leaked Hillary-Podesta e-mails.