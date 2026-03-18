The Evangelical Church Is In Bondage To Zionism - 3/15/26 By Pastor Chuck Baldwin

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This message was preached by Pastor Chuck Baldwin on Sunday, March 15, 2026, during the service at Liberty Fellowship.
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