The Evangelical Church Is In Bondage To Zionism - 3/15/26 By Pastor Chuck Baldwin

This message was preached by Pastor Chuck Baldwin on Sunday, March 15, 2026, during the service at Liberty Fellowship.

Donate to Pastor Chuck Baldwin here:

https://libertyfellowshipmt.com/Donate.aspx

Order The "Second Treatise of Government" book here:

https://libertyfellowshipmt.com/Store.aspx#!/Second-Treatise-of-Government-Written-in-1689-Book-By-John-Locke/p/64029265

Order the "Natural Law, Liberty & Government" package here:

https://libertyfellowshipmt.com/Store.aspx#!/Natural-Law-Liberty-&-Government-Package-10-Messages-on-6-DVDs-By-Pastor-Chuck-Baldwin-HUGE-DISCOUNT/p/120420874

Order "The Incredible Scofield and His Book" here:

https://libertyfellowshipmt.com/Store.aspx#!/The-Incredible-Scofield-and-His-Book-By-Joseph-M-Canfield/p/756719798