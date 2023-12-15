Original Song Written and Sung by SHaDoWCa7 "Looking For That High Way"

www.SHaDoWCa7.com

This is a reupload of SHaDoWCa7's original post in June of 2019 along with her original description:

"Take caution as to what foundation you are building your life upon. In order to achieve true greatness, God requires a humble heart."

---------------------------------------------------------------

Original Lyrics Written by Destiny Cross: Looking For That High Way

I've followed rules all my life,

I've tried to play it by the book,

But sometimes life don't treat you right,

Feels like it gave less than it took,

So I'm finding my freedom,

That feels like freedom should!

Looking for that High-way,

To get me where my way never could!

And there ain't no one denying,

That it's in the Holy Book!

A bird is worth more in the hand,

Well, I've tried it all and gotten nowhere,

Seems to me life ain't so grand,

When you're living for yourself without a prayer!

I need a foundation,

A rock where my feet can land!

This is salvation,

God's grace hand down to man!

And I'm taking my second chance,

To live the best I can!

Yes, to live the best I can!

